UPDATE 1-Consol Energy plans to sell or spin-off coal business
The company said on Tuesday it was looking to separate its coal unit from its oil and gas business as early as 2017. Consol sold its Buchanan Mine in southwestern Virginia and some other metallurgical coal reserves to a privately held company for about $420 million last year.
