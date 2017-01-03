TSX, New York indexes gain on first trading day of 2017; natural gas sinks
The Toronto stock market ushered in the new year Tuesday by racking up a solid three-digit gain, driven by a rise in gold and metals stocks, and signs that the Chinese economy is growing. The S&P/TSX composite index soared 115.44 points at 15,403.03 after being closed since Friday for the New Year's Day holiday observed on Monday.
Mining Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No pay raises for Arch bosses
|Dec 20
|Augie
|4
|Central Ohioans share weird street names, back ...
|Dec 19
|Knock off purse s...
|3
|One dead in accident at Agnico's Finland mine
|Dec 15
|sad
|1
|Steel shares surge again, keep post-election st...
|Dec 11
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|23
|Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In London Area UK
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Wilton braces for Gerdau-Ameristeel layoffs (Jun '10)
|Nov '16
|Beentheredonethat
|4
|Worthington Industries Acquires Angus For $180M (Jan '12)
|Oct '16
|Rdja
|3
