Trump bypasses N.C.a s Dan DiMicco for U.S. trade representative post

President-elect Donald Trump bypassed North Carolina's Dan DiMicco for the U.S. trade representative post Tuesday, nominating former Reagan administration official Robert Lighthizer instead. DiMicco, the former chief executive of Nucor Corp., America's largest steel company, was overseeing the Trump transition team's work on the U.S trade representative's post and had been rumored to be among those under consideration for the job.

