Top Indian Steel Mill Aims for Record Output on Infrastructure
India's biggest steelmaker plans to increase production to a record high to meet expected demand from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's push to invest in infrastructure. Steel Authority of India Ltd. is aiming to raise output to 17 million metric tons in the financial year starting April 1 from an estimated 15 million tons this year, Chairman P.K. Singh said in a new year speech to employees on Monday.
