Tata Sons calls EGM on February 6 to oust Cyrus Mistry as Director1 hour ago

New Delhi, Jan 6 : After ousting him as Chairman, Tata Sons has called a shareholders' meeting on February 6 to remove Cyrus Mistry as director of the holding company of the USD 103-billion Tata Group. Tata Sons had abruptly removed Mistry as its Chairman on October 24 and sought his ouster from operating companies like Tata Motors and TCS.

