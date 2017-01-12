Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 13

Jan 13 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.4 percent higher at 8,407 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer . Joseph Chee, one of UBS Group AG's top dealmakers in Asia, has resigned to pursue his own interests, two people familiar with the matter said on Friday, making it the second senior investment banker to leave the Swiss lender in recent weeks.

