Struggling Cameco laying off 120 employees to improve mining operations
Saskatoon-based Cameco Corp. says it expects to lay off 120 employees as part of its plans to further reduce costs and improve efficiency at its struggling uranium mining operations. Cameco says the workforce at the McArthur River, Key Lake and Cigar Lake operations will be reduced by approximately 10 per cent in total.
