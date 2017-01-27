Steel Dynamics, Inc. to Post FY2018 E...

Steel Dynamics, Inc. to Post FY2018 Earnings of $2.37 Per Share, CLSA Forecasts

Steel Dynamics, Inc. - Analysts at CLSA boosted their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. CLSA analyst D. Lipschitz now forecasts that the firm will post earnings per share of $2.37 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.10.

