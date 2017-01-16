Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) Stake Reduced by SG Americas Securities LLC
SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. by 73.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The institutional investor owned 23,472 shares of the company's stock after selling 64,862 shares during the period.
