Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) Stake Red...

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) Stake Reduced by SG Americas Securities LLC

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. by 73.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The institutional investor owned 23,472 shares of the company's stock after selling 64,862 shares during the period.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mining Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No pay raises for Arch bosses Dec 20 Augie 4
News Central Ohioans share weird street names, back ... Dec 19 Knock off purse s... 3
News One dead in accident at Agnico's Finland mine Dec '16 sad 1
News Steel shares surge again, keep post-election st... Dec '16 WATCHING LIVONIA 23
Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In London Area UK Nov '16 Anonymous 1
News Wilton braces for Gerdau-Ameristeel layoffs (Jun '10) Nov '16 Beentheredonethat 4
News Worthington Industries Acquires Angus For $180M (Jan '12) Oct '16 Rdja 3
See all Mining Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mining Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,735 • Total comments across all topics: 277,995,778

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC