Steel Demand Revival Hinges on Modi Roads-to-Rail Spending Push

A revival in India's steel consumption from the weakest estimated growth in at least four years hinges on the government boosting spending on infrastructure, housing and road projects to absorb record output. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will announce Feb. 1 higher outlays for national highways, rural roads, railways and low-cost housing, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. predicted in a Jan. 19 report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.