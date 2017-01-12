Southern District Clarifies the Appli...

Southern District Clarifies the Applicability of Section 316(b) of...

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: JD Supra

Last year, plaintiffs successfully used an obscure provision of the 1939 Trust Indenture Act to challenge restructurings by Education Management, LLC and Caesars Entertainment Operating Co. . In each case, the Southern District of New York held that Section 316 of the TIA bars certain out-of-court restructurings, even where no payment terms of the indenture are modified or waived.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mining Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No pay raises for Arch bosses Dec 20 Augie 4
News Central Ohioans share weird street names, back ... Dec 19 Knock off purse s... 3
News One dead in accident at Agnico's Finland mine Dec 15 sad 1
News Steel shares surge again, keep post-election st... Dec '16 WATCHING LIVONIA 23
Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In London Area UK Nov '16 Anonymous 1
News Wilton braces for Gerdau-Ameristeel layoffs (Jun '10) Nov '16 Beentheredonethat 4
News Worthington Industries Acquires Angus For $180M (Jan '12) Oct '16 Rdja 3
See all Mining Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mining Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,497 • Total comments across all topics: 277,867,124

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC