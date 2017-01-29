Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Southern Copper Corporation from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.
