Sichuan Airlines Signs Agreement to Lease New Airbus A350-900 Aircraft from Air Lease Corporation
Air Lease Corporation announced today the placement of one Airbus A350-900 new technology wide body jet on long term lease to Sichuan Airlines . The aircraft will deliver in the first quarter of 2019 from ALC's order book with Airbus.
