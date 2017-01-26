Sibanye Gold, AngloGold Accused of Violating Safety Laws in South Africa

According to Bloomberg.com , Sibanye Gold Ltd. and AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. have been accused by South Africa of refusing "to comply with the country's mining laws," and "putting workers' lives at risk in an ongoing dispute over safety stoppages." On the other hand, Sibanye Gold and AngloGold Ashanti blame the inspectors of the South African government for being too strict when temporarily shutting down the mines for safety reasons.

