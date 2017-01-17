Should Endeavor Mining And Acacia Merge?
My #3 overall gold stock to own in 2017, Endeavor Mining , is now in talks with a company called Acacia Mining over a potential merger of the two companies. To be honest, I was not too familiar with Acacia Mining before hearing of this news - the Africa-focused gold miner, formerly known as African Barrick, is listed on the London Stock Exchange and hasn't been on many investors radar.
