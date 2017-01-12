Shareholders to seek part of Peabody ...

Shareholders to seek part of Peabody Energy reorganization -Barron's

Read more: Reuters

Hedge fund Mangrove Partners said in December that shareholders should get part of any valuation above the $7.8 billion owed Peabody's creditors during a scheduled hearing on Thursday before U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Barry Schermer in St. Louis, according to Barron's. Peabody said in a statement on Sunday that attempts to appoint an equity committee in the bankruptcy proceedings have generated inaccuracies in the media.

Chicago, IL

