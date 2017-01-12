Shareholders to seek part of Peabody Energy reorganization -Barron's
Hedge fund Mangrove Partners said in December that shareholders should get part of any valuation above the $7.8 billion owed Peabody's creditors during a scheduled hearing on Thursday before U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Barry Schermer in St. Louis, according to Barron's. Peabody said in a statement on Sunday that attempts to appoint an equity committee in the bankruptcy proceedings have generated inaccuracies in the media.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Mining Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No pay raises for Arch bosses
|Dec 20
|Augie
|4
|Central Ohioans share weird street names, back ...
|Dec 19
|Knock off purse s...
|3
|One dead in accident at Agnico's Finland mine
|Dec '16
|sad
|1
|Steel shares surge again, keep post-election st...
|Dec '16
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|23
|Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In London Area UK
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Wilton braces for Gerdau-Ameristeel layoffs (Jun '10)
|Nov '16
|Beentheredonethat
|4
|Worthington Industries Acquires Angus For $180M (Jan '12)
|Oct '16
|Rdja
|3
Find what you want!
Search Mining Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC