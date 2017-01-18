Samarco could be operational in two m...

Samarco could be operational in two months, says Brazil minister

The Brazilian iron ore mine owned by Vale and BHP Billiton, which has been shut since late 2015, will "probably" be operational again in two months, the country's mines and energy minister said. The venture's bonds surged.

