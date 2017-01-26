SAIL seeks removal of cess on coking coal in Budget18 min ago

New Delhi, Jan 29 Ahead of the Union Budget, country's largest steel maker SAIL today said it expects the removal of clean energy cess on coking coal and reduction of import duty on metallurgical coal as the steel industry is reeling under high raw material costs pressure. Steel Authority of India Ltd Chairman P K Singh said that in the upcoming budget the clean energy cess on coking coal should be withdrawn and the import duty on metallurgical coal should also become nil.

