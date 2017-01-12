Robert R. McEwen among new inductees to Canadian Mining Hall of Fame
Robert R. McEwen and his wife Cheryl donated $10 million to Laurentian University's architecture school in June, 2016. The school changed the name to the McEwen School of Architecture to reflect the generous endowment.
