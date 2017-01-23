Rio Tinto sells coal assets to China's Yancoal for up to $2.45 bln

Jan 24 Rio Tinto Plc said it agreed to sell Australian unit Coal & Allied Industries Ltd to Chinese government-controlled Yancoal Australia Ltd for up to $2.45 billion in cash. "This sale delivers outstanding value for our shareholders and is consistent with our strategy of reshaping our portfolio to ensure the most effective use of capital," said Rio Tinto CEO Jean-Sebastien Jacques in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.