Rio Tinto, Chinalco end joint search ...

Rio Tinto, Chinalco end joint search for copper deposits in China

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

Rio Tinto Group and its largest shareholder Aluminum Corp of China have terminated their joint venture established to find copper deposits, as global mining companies tighten exploration budgets. Chinalco Rio Tinto Exploration Co, a joint venture between Rio and Aluminum Corp, also known as Chinalco, was launched in 2011 to seek out deposits in China and had plans to expand its search to coal and potash.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mining Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06) 2 hr Reality Check 4
News No pay raises for Arch bosses Dec 20 Augie 4
News Central Ohioans share weird street names, back ... Dec 19 Knock off purse s... 3
News One dead in accident at Agnico's Finland mine Dec '16 sad 1
News Steel shares surge again, keep post-election st... Dec '16 WATCHING LIVONIA 23
Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In London Area UK Nov '16 Anonymous 1
News Wilton braces for Gerdau-Ameristeel layoffs (Jun '10) Nov '16 Beentheredonethat 4
See all Mining Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mining Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,627 • Total comments across all topics: 278,041,126

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC