Ratan Tata had personally asked Mistry to resign

Mistry's removal "was the result of a chain of events that led to a growing trust and confidence deficit that had to be addressed without delay": Tata Sons MUMBAI: Tata Group patriarch Ratan Tata had personally asked Cyrus P Mistry to resign as chairman of Tata Sons as the board had lost faith in him, but his refusal led to the removal via majority vote. In a para-by-para response to the petition filed by investment firms associated with Mistry's family against his removal, Tata Sons - the holding company of the $103 billion salt-to-software conglomerate - told the National Company Law Tribunal that Mistry was removed as Chairman on October 24 last year after "little or no signs of improvement" in his leadership.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.