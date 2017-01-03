Ratan Tata had personally asked Mistr...

Ratan Tata had personally asked Mistry to resign

The Times of India

Mistry's removal "was the result of a chain of events that led to a growing trust and confidence deficit that had to be addressed without delay": Tata Sons MUMBAI: Tata Group patriarch Ratan Tata had personally asked Cyrus P Mistry to resign as chairman of Tata Sons as the board had lost faith in him, but his refusal led to the removal via majority vote. In a para-by-para response to the petition filed by investment firms associated with Mistry's family against his removal, Tata Sons - the holding company of the $103 billion salt-to-software conglomerate - told the National Company Law Tribunal that Mistry was removed as Chairman on October 24 last year after "little or no signs of improvement" in his leadership.

