Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 10,226 Shares of POSCO
Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of POSCO by 57.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,054 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 10,226 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mining Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No pay raises for Arch bosses
|Dec 20
|Augie
|4
|Central Ohioans share weird street names, back ...
|Dec 19
|Knock off purse s...
|3
|One dead in accident at Agnico's Finland mine
|Dec '16
|sad
|1
|Steel shares surge again, keep post-election st...
|Dec '16
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|23
|Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In London Area UK
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Wilton braces for Gerdau-Ameristeel layoffs (Jun '10)
|Nov '16
|Beentheredonethat
|4
|Worthington Industries Acquires Angus For $180M (Jan '12)
|Oct '16
|Rdja
|3
Find what you want!
Search Mining Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC