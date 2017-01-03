Preparing For Uranium Rebound: Deniso...

Preparing For Uranium Rebound: Denison Mines

After a decade of declining uranium prices, there are signs, including a widening gap between mined supply and consumption that a price turnaround may be near. Given Denison's resource base and the potential for exploration to add more, a turnaround in uranium prices will most likely lead to impressive stock gains if investment is timed right.

