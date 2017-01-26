PotashCorp says Q4 profit hit by weak prices, low margins for its fertilizers

Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. has released a preliminary financial report that shows the fertilizer company's fourth-quarter earnings were down about 71 per cent from the year earlier, mostly due to weak prices and profit margins. Excluding asset impairment items, which haven't been calculated and not estimated in the preliminary report, PotashCorp's net income for the fourth quarter was US$59 million - down from US$201 million a year earlier.

