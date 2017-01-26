Peabody Energy Peabody Receives Court Approval For Disclosure...
Peabody Energy announced that the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Missouri has approved the company's disclosure statement, enabling the company to solicit its creditors to vote on the proposed plan of reorganization. Peabody also received court approval for its plan support agreement, private placement agreement and backstop commitment agreement.
