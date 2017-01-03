Noranda enters long-term contract with Century Aluminum
Noranda Alumina today announced that it has entered into a long-term contract with Century Aluminum to provide it with smelter grade alumina for its smelters in Hawesville and Sebree, Kentucky. David D'Addario, the chairman and chief executive officer of Noranda and managing partner of DADA Holdings, said this is an important development.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.
Add your comments below
Mining Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No pay raises for Arch bosses
|Dec 20
|Augie
|4
|Central Ohioans share weird street names, back ...
|Dec 19
|Knock off purse s...
|3
|One dead in accident at Agnico's Finland mine
|Dec 15
|sad
|1
|Steel shares surge again, keep post-election st...
|Dec 11
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|23
|Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In London Area UK
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Wilton braces for Gerdau-Ameristeel layoffs (Jun '10)
|Nov '16
|Beentheredonethat
|4
|Worthington Industries Acquires Angus For $180M (Jan '12)
|Oct '16
|Rdja
|3
Find what you want!
Search Mining Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC