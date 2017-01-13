Nippon Steel asks rivals to supplement production after fire

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp. has asked rival makers to help produce steel products as its plant in western Japan remains offline after a fire there last week, a company official said Friday. In addition to drawing on its existing stock and alternative production at three of its other plants in the country, Nippon Steel has tapped JFE Steel Corp. and Kobe Steel Ltd. to help manufacture steel plates, which are used for ships and industrial machinery, the official said.

