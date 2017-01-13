Nippon Steel asks rivals to supplemen...

Nippon Steel asks rivals to supplement production after fire

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Japan Times

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp. has asked rival makers to help produce steel products as its plant in western Japan remains offline after a fire there last week, a company official said Friday. In addition to drawing on its existing stock and alternative production at three of its other plants in the country, Nippon Steel has tapped JFE Steel Corp. and Kobe Steel Ltd. to help manufacture steel plates, which are used for ships and industrial machinery, the official said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mining Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No pay raises for Arch bosses Dec 20 Augie 4
News Central Ohioans share weird street names, back ... Dec 19 Knock off purse s... 3
News One dead in accident at Agnico's Finland mine Dec 15 sad 1
News Steel shares surge again, keep post-election st... Dec '16 WATCHING LIVONIA 23
Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In London Area UK Nov '16 Anonymous 1
News Wilton braces for Gerdau-Ameristeel layoffs (Jun '10) Nov '16 Beentheredonethat 4
News Worthington Industries Acquires Angus For $180M (Jan '12) Oct '16 Rdja 3
See all Mining Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mining Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Sudan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,112 • Total comments across all topics: 277,871,927

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC