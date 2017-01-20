Newmont Mining Corp. (NEM) Stake Increased by Analytic Investors LLC
Analytic Investors LLC raised its stake in Newmont Mining Corp. by 859.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The firm owned 1,268,851 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,136,663 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Mining Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06)
|Wed
|Reality Check
|4
|No pay raises for Arch bosses
|Dec '16
|Augie
|4
|Central Ohioans share weird street names, back ...
|Dec '16
|Knock off purse s...
|3
|One dead in accident at Agnico's Finland mine
|Dec '16
|sad
|1
|Steel shares surge again, keep post-election st...
|Dec '16
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|23
|Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In London Area UK
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Wilton braces for Gerdau-Ameristeel layoffs (Jun '10)
|Nov '16
|Beentheredonethat
|4
Find what you want!
Search Mining Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC