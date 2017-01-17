MPCA pushes to keep Twin Cities trash burning at capacity
Grapple crane operator and processor Cody Atkinson looks for items to remove from solid waste that may damage processing equipment at Elk River Resource Processing Plant. Thousands of tons of trash from across the Twin Cities ended up in landfills instead of being incinerated to make electricity last year, despite a state law that prioritizes burning over burying.
