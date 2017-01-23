Mine cleanup concerns lead objections to Peabody bankruptcy plan

Jan 23 Indiana and several environmental groups are objecting to a plan by Peabody Energy Corp to exit its $8 billion Chapter 11 bankruptcy, citing concerns over how the company will cover about $1 billion in future mine cleanup costs. Most creditors support the plan by the world's largest private-sector coal company to cut $5 billion of debt, but it faced official objections in court filings on Friday.

