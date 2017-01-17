Massey ex-CEO's conviction upheld over fatal mine blast

A federal appeals court on Thursday let stand former Massey Energy Co Chief Executive Donald Blankenship's conviction for conspiracy and one-year prison sentence related to his role in a 2010 West Virginia coal mine explosion that killed 29 workers. The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected Blankenship's argument that his conviction should be overturned because the trial judge made several errors, and because prosecutors did not properly allege the specific mine safety regulations he allegedly conspired to violate.

