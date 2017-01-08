Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has received an average recommendation of "Hold" from the eight analysts that are covering the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.
