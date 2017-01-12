Goldcorp to Focus on Partnering With Peers to Develop New Mines an hour ago
Goldcorp Inc.'s future growth strategy will likely focus on partnering with other senior miners as Canada's second-largest producer of the metal looks to share the burden of developing multibillion-dollar projects, the chief executive officer said. The Vancouver-based miner has been looking for deposits in the portfolios of other miners or privately held properties that it can develop as joint ventures, David Garofalo said Thursday in an interview at Bloomberg's Toronto office. The focus, he said, has been primarily large-scale projects in the Americas.
