Goldcorp Inc. to Post FY2016 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their FY2016 earnings per share estimates for shares of Goldcorp in a note issued to investors on Friday. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the brokerage will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.32.

