Goldcorp Inc. selling Guatemalan property to Bluestone Resources
Goldcorp Inc. says it has agreed to sell its Cerro Blanco gold-silver project in Guatemala to Bluestone Resources Inc. . Vancouver-based Goldcorp says it will receive $18 million in cash, a one per cent royalty on production, and 9.9 per cent of Bluestone shares once the transaction is completed.
