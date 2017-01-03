FTSE 100 movers: Worldpay gains while Randgold Resources loses its shine
The FTSE 100 index was up 0.03% to 7,197.74 in the late afternoon. Payments processor Worldpay got a boost as Exane BNP Paribas upgraded its stock to 'outperform' from 'neutral' and lifted the price target to 340p from 290p, saying last year's de-rating provides a better entry point.
