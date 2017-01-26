Fourth Circuit Upholds Criminal Conviction For "Reckless Disregard" of Mine Safety Laws

On January 19, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit upheld the criminal conviction of Donald Blankenship, the former Chairman and CEO of Massey Energy Company , the operator of the Upper Big Branch Coal Mine in Montcoal, West Virginia. In April 2010, an accident at this mine resulted in the death of 29 miners, and Mr. Blankenship was indicted and convicted of conspiring to violate federal mine safety laws.

