Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

** Italian banking and insurance group Intesa Sanpaolo is considering a bid for the country's biggest insurer, Assicurazioni Generali, sources said, in what would be among the industry's biggest deals in Europe. ** Rio Tinto Plc, has agreed to sell its Australian unit Coal & Allied Industries Ltd to Chinese government-controlled Yancoal Australia Ltd for up to $2.45 billion in cash, it said.

