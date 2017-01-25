Consol prohibited from mining near Greene County stream

The state Environmental Hearing Board has ordered Consol Energy not to undermine Kent Run, a stream that flows through Ryerson Station State Park in western Greene County where longwall mining has drained a handful of other streams. In a two-page order Tuesday, hearing board Judge Steven Beckman said Consol could continue its deep-mining operation beneath the park "but may not conduct longwall mining within 100 feet of any portion of Kent Run.

