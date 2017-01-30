Consol Energy posts quarterly loss; s...

Consol Energy posts quarterly loss; says may divest coal business

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Jan 31 Coal and natural gas producer Consol Energy Inc reported a quarterly loss and said it was looking to sell its coal business or spin it off to shareholders. The company's loss from continuing operations was $321.2 million, or $1.42 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of $45.3 million, or 18 cents per share, in the year-earlier period.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mining Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06) Jan 18 Reality Check 4
News No pay raises for Arch bosses (Jul '16) Dec '16 Augie 4
News Central Ohioans share weird street names, back ... Dec '16 Knock off purse s... 3
News One dead in accident at Agnico's Finland mine Dec '16 sad 1
News Steel shares surge again, keep post-election st... Dec '16 WATCHING LIVONIA 23
Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In London Area UK Nov '16 Anonymous 1
News Wilton braces for Gerdau-Ameristeel layoffs (Jun '10) Nov '16 Beentheredonethat 4
See all Mining Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mining Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,536 • Total comments across all topics: 278,429,709

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC