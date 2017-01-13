Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) Stake Raised by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.
UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Coeur Mining, Inc. by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The institutional investor owned 102,929 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period.
