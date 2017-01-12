CMC subsidiary acquires seven OmniSource recycling yards
Owen Steel Company, Columbia, South Carolina, a subsidiary of Commercial Metals Co., has signed a definitive asset purchase agreement to acquire certain assets from OmniSource Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of Steel Dynamics Inc. The asset sale consists of seven recycling facilities located in the Southeast, which are near CMC's minimill in Cayce, South Carolina. These facilities purchase, process and sell ferrous and non-ferrous scrap metal and other related products throughout the southeastern United States.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Recycling Today.
Add your comments below
Mining Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No pay raises for Arch bosses
|Dec 20
|Augie
|4
|Central Ohioans share weird street names, back ...
|Dec 19
|Knock off purse s...
|3
|One dead in accident at Agnico's Finland mine
|Dec 15
|sad
|1
|Steel shares surge again, keep post-election st...
|Dec '16
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|23
|Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In London Area UK
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Wilton braces for Gerdau-Ameristeel layoffs (Jun '10)
|Nov '16
|Beentheredonethat
|4
|Worthington Industries Acquires Angus For $180M (Jan '12)
|Oct '16
|Rdja
|3
Find what you want!
Search Mining Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC