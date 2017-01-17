Canada Stocks-TSX falls as energy stocks slip, Cameco falls
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as energy stocks weighed with a fall in oil prices and uranium producer Cameco Corp plunged on a negative outlook. Cameco fell 12.2 percent to C$15.21 after the company said it expected its 2016 adjusted profit to be significantly lower than analysts' estimates and also said it would cut 120 jobs at three of its uranium mines in 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Mining Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06)
|5 hr
|Reality Check
|4
|No pay raises for Arch bosses
|Dec 20
|Augie
|4
|Central Ohioans share weird street names, back ...
|Dec 19
|Knock off purse s...
|3
|One dead in accident at Agnico's Finland mine
|Dec '16
|sad
|1
|Steel shares surge again, keep post-election st...
|Dec '16
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|23
|Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In London Area UK
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Wilton braces for Gerdau-Ameristeel layoffs (Jun '10)
|Nov '16
|Beentheredonethat
|4
Find what you want!
Search Mining Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC