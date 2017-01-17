Canada Stocks-TSX falls as energy sto...

Canada Stocks-TSX falls as energy stocks slip, Cameco falls

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as energy stocks weighed with a fall in oil prices and uranium producer Cameco Corp plunged on a negative outlook. Cameco fell 12.2 percent to C$15.21 after the company said it expected its 2016 adjusted profit to be significantly lower than analysts' estimates and also said it would cut 120 jobs at three of its uranium mines in 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mining Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06) 5 hr Reality Check 4
News No pay raises for Arch bosses Dec 20 Augie 4
News Central Ohioans share weird street names, back ... Dec 19 Knock off purse s... 3
News One dead in accident at Agnico's Finland mine Dec '16 sad 1
News Steel shares surge again, keep post-election st... Dec '16 WATCHING LIVONIA 23
Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In London Area UK Nov '16 Anonymous 1
News Wilton braces for Gerdau-Ameristeel layoffs (Jun '10) Nov '16 Beentheredonethat 4
See all Mining Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mining Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,088 • Total comments across all topics: 278,044,358

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC