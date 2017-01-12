Canada Stocks-TSX falls amid caution after Trump press conference

Jan 12 Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday, led by heavyweight financial and energy stocks as investors turned more cautious after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's Wednesday news conference provided no further clues on his policy priorities. The country's biggest banks and insurers were among the most influential weights on the index as bond yields fell, with Manulife Financial Corp down 1.7 percent at C$24.46, and Royal Bank of Canada off 0.7 percent to C$93.20.

