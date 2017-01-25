Business briefs: Alcoa dragged down b...

Business briefs: Alcoa dragged down by charges; Bob Evans restaurants sold

Alcoa reported a fourth quarter loss of $125 million, or 68 cents per share, weighed by down charges for permanently closing mines and a refinery in Suriname and writing down the value of an Australian gas investment. Sales rose 4 percent over the year-ago quarter to $2.54 billion, buoyed by higher alumina and aluminum prices.

