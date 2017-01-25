Business briefs: Alcoa dragged down by charges; Bob Evans restaurants sold
Alcoa reported a fourth quarter loss of $125 million, or 68 cents per share, weighed by down charges for permanently closing mines and a refinery in Suriname and writing down the value of an Australian gas investment. Sales rose 4 percent over the year-ago quarter to $2.54 billion, buoyed by higher alumina and aluminum prices.
Mining Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06)
|Jan 18
|Reality Check
|4
|No pay raises for Arch bosses (Jul '16)
|Dec '16
|Augie
|4
|Central Ohioans share weird street names, back ...
|Dec '16
|Knock off purse s...
|3
|One dead in accident at Agnico's Finland mine
|Dec '16
|sad
|1
|Steel shares surge again, keep post-election st...
|Dec '16
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|23
|Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In London Area UK
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Wilton braces for Gerdau-Ameristeel layoffs (Jun '10)
|Nov '16
|Beentheredonethat
|4
