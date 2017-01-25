BHP Lifts Shale Spending as Oil Gains Lure Drillers to Add Rigs
BHP Billiton Ltd. , the largest overseas investor in U.S. shale, boosted spending on its onshore oil and gas division as The company boosted spending on the unit to $165 million in the three months to Dec. 31, from $108 million the previous quarter, according to a BHP statement Wednesday. It also boosted overall planned petroleum exploration spending by 17 percent to $820 million for fiscal 2017 after its successful bid for The oil industry is expected to raise spending for the first time in three years after slashing almost half a million jobs globally during the downturn, industry consultant Graves & Co.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Add your comments below
Mining Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06)
|Jan 18
|Reality Check
|4
|No pay raises for Arch bosses (Jul '16)
|Dec '16
|Augie
|4
|Central Ohioans share weird street names, back ...
|Dec '16
|Knock off purse s...
|3
|One dead in accident at Agnico's Finland mine
|Dec '16
|sad
|1
|Steel shares surge again, keep post-election st...
|Dec '16
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|23
|Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In London Area UK
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Wilton braces for Gerdau-Ameristeel layoffs (Jun '10)
|Nov '16
|Beentheredonethat
|4
Find what you want!
Search Mining Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC