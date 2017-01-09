Barclays PLC Increases Anglo American plc (AAL) Price Target to GBX 1,240
The firm currently has an "equal weight" rating on the mining company's stock. Barclays PLC's price target points to a potential upside of 9.25% from the stock's current price.
