Arconic investors urge for ousting of...

Arconic investors urge for ousting of CEO Klaus Kleinfeld, months after Alcoa split

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: MarketWatch

Several of Arconic Inc.'s biggest shareholders are pressing the company to oust of Chief Executive Klaus Kleinfeld, less than three months after he separated the parts maker from aluminum giant Alcoa Inc. according to people familiar with the matter. The company's spending and history of missed forecasts dating back to before the split are among their complaints, the people said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MarketWatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mining Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06) Jan 18 Reality Check 4
News No pay raises for Arch bosses (Jul '16) Dec '16 Augie 4
News Central Ohioans share weird street names, back ... Dec '16 Knock off purse s... 3
News One dead in accident at Agnico's Finland mine Dec '16 sad 1
News Steel shares surge again, keep post-election st... Dec '16 WATCHING LIVONIA 23
Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In London Area UK Nov '16 Anonymous 1
News Wilton braces for Gerdau-Ameristeel layoffs (Jun '10) Nov '16 Beentheredonethat 4
See all Mining Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mining Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,461 • Total comments across all topics: 278,413,675

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC