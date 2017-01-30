Arconic investors urge for ousting of CEO Klaus Kleinfeld, months after Alcoa split
Several of Arconic Inc.'s biggest shareholders are pressing the company to oust of Chief Executive Klaus Kleinfeld, less than three months after he separated the parts maker from aluminum giant Alcoa Inc. according to people familiar with the matter. The company's spending and history of missed forecasts dating back to before the split are among their complaints, the people said.
