Arconic faces proxy fight from largest shareholder
Arconic Inc. faces a proxy fight from its largest shareholder, who accuses the maker of lightweight engineered products for aerospace and autos of underperforming. Elliott Management said Tuesday that it has nominated five candidates for the board of the company that separated from Alcoa and which is led by former Alcoa CEO Klaus Kleinfeld.
